Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Short Interest Down 5.1% in May

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 530,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, Director Ryan Levenson bought 121,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $830,137.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 333,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,116.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 262,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,832 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 229.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.