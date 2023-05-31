Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.70

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and traded as high as $28.91. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $28.91, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWLIF. Desjardins increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC raised Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

