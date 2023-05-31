GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. GrowLife shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 75,000 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm’s agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation industries.

