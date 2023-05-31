Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Short Interest Update

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $149,786.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,905.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,941 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $149,786.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,905.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,289 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,572,740,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $3,862,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teca Partners LP boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 123,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 53,057 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE GWRE opened at $81.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.45.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.