H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in H World Group were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in H World Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H World Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

H World Group Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. H World Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.11 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands are composed of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.