Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.33

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.33 and traded as high as C$43.29. Hammond Power Solutions shares last traded at C$42.02, with a volume of 9,500 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$29.00 to C$41.50 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.69. The company has a market cap of C$370.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

