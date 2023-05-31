Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ HROWL opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $25.54.

Get Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th were paid a $0.5391 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.