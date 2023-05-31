Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$7.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.06-$2.14 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 302.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,865,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,511,000 after buying an additional 3,658,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,574,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,741 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 193.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,273,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,433,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

