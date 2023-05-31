Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70-7.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.06-2.14 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.2 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

