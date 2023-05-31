Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Williams Trading cut Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83. Hibbett has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $75.38. The firm has a market cap of $495.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,473 shares of company stock valued at $943,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

