Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Research Coverage Started at Imperial Capital

Stock analysts at Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hillman Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 2.3 %

HLMN stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -62.92 and a beta of 1.53. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22.

Insider Transactions at Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Philip Woodlief acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,817.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 28,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $230,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 975,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Woodlief bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,817.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 50.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,922,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after buying an additional 5,643,162 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $33,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 86.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,350,000 after buying an additional 4,080,908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,389,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,859,000 after buying an additional 2,863,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 4,723.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,317,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after buying an additional 2,269,713 shares in the last quarter.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

