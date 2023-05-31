HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Down 6.1% in May

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 139,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $347.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at HomeTrust Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 17.47%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Robert E. James purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,268.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,021 shares of company stock worth $99,124. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,578,000 after purchasing an additional 163,812 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after purchasing an additional 195,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Featured Articles

