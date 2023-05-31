HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.81-0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. HP also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.

HP Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. HP has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.69.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,948. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of HP by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,210 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of HP by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

