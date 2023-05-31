HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. HP updated its Q3 guidance to $0.81-0.91 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. HP has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,948. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2,958.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 921,165 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $24,752,000 after acquiring an additional 891,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $21,315,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

