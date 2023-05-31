HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.81-$0.91 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on HPQ. Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut HP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.81.

Shares of HPQ opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01. HP has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $40.79.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HP will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,948 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after buying an additional 421,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,025,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,501,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $94,083,000 after buying an additional 153,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

