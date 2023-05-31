HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.34. HP also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.81-0.91 EPS.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $40.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $124,366.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,330 shares of company stock worth $1,367,948 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

