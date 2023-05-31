HRT Financial LP Takes $1.17 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,103,000 after acquiring an additional 227,517 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,018,000 after purchasing an additional 828,601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,502,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,906,000 after acquiring an additional 666,797 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,095,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,315,000 after purchasing an additional 617,910 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

