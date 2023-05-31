HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $249.67

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 249.67 ($3.09) and traded as low as GBX 208 ($2.57). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 213 ($2.63), with a volume of 20,997 shares trading hands.
HUTCHMED Stock Up 4.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 235.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 249.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 0.84.
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
