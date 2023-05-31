HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $249.67

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 249.67 ($3.09) and traded as low as GBX 208 ($2.57). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 213 ($2.63), with a volume of 20,997 shares trading hands.

HUTCHMED Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 235.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 249.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About HUTCHMED

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.