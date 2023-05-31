Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.70

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Impax Asset Management Group Trading Down 9.8 %

IPX opened at GBX 711.49 ($8.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £943.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1,753.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.46. Impax Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of GBX 483.54 ($5.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 898.50 ($11.10). The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 794.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 779.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.36) price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

