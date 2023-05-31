Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Up 7.5% in May

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,800 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 576,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of INFI stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.76.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 956.26% and a negative net margin of 1,608.46%. Research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

INFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,814,022 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,491,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 591,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on its drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman and Matthew D. Shair on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

