Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1504 per share on Monday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Informa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IFJPY opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. Informa has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IFJPY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Informa from GBX 750 ($9.27) to GBX 816 ($10.08) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Informa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Informa from GBX 765 ($9.45) to GBX 805 ($9.95) in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Informa Company Profile

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

