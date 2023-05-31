ING Groep NV Acquires 2,882 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $203.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $219.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Patrick Murphy Gallagher sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $956,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,354 shares of company stock worth $25,882,434 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

