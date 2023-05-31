ING Groep NV Acquires 4,923 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 983.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.92.

NYSE ES opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

