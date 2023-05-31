ING Groep NV Acquires 7,274 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 28,544 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 199,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 18,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FE. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of FE opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

