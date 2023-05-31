ING Groep NV Grows Position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,403,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,219,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth $9,035,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 103,663 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 42.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 57,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 328.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 53,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLP opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50. Global Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.609 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

