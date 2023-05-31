ING Groep NV Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1,600.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,742 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

SYY opened at $69.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average is $77.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

