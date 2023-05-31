ING Groep NV Has $3.81 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 45.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 485,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 742.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 480,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,082,000 after acquiring an additional 423,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AMETEK by 22.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,593,000 after acquiring an additional 373,148 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,660 shares of company stock worth $1,660,974 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMETEK Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $147.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.62 and its 200 day moving average is $141.57.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

