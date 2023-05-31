ING Groep NV Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,103,000 after purchasing an additional 792,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,522,000 after purchasing an additional 557,311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,453,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,384,000 after purchasing an additional 133,890 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

