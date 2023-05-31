ING Groep NV Increases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 174.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,994 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in FOX by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,747,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,063,000 after buying an additional 194,429 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in FOX by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in FOX by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 630,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,143,000 after buying an additional 137,164 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FOX by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,993,000 after buying an additional 77,895 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

FOX Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. FOX’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.