ING Groep NV Increases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $103.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $119.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.