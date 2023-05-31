ING Groep NV Invests $3.30 Million in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,032 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 1.6 %

WYNN stock opened at $99.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.04. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.18.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $111,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,470.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.