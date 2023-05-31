ING Groep NV Invests $3.87 Million in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,156 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Fortive Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FTV opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $69.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Stories

