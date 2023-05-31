ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 266.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after buying an additional 583,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 34.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,870,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,865,000 after buying an additional 480,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.