ING Groep NV Purchases 1,484 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

ING Groep NV grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 4.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW opened at $174.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

