ING Groep NV Purchases 3,776 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $977,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 879,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after buying an additional 201,401 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.06.

Mosaic Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE MOS opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $64.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.