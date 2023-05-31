ING Groep NV Raises Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 186.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 142,517 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,550,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,716,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,356,000 after buying an additional 2,092,725 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,921,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,778,000 after buying an additional 159,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.