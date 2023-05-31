ING Groep NV Sells 59,209 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,209 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

