ING Groep NV Trims Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,801 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $41,901,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Exelon by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 488.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exelon Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $49.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

