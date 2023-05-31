ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Holdings Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ING. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth $92,588,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,466,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,993 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter worth $15,675,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 4,412.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after buying an additional 1,673,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

ING Groep stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.4101 dividend. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.28%.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

