Injective Protocol Price Tops $7.22 on Top Exchanges (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $577.79 million and approximately $68.61 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.22 or 0.00026620 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,005,555 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

