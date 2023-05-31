International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $90.59

Shares of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.59 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 113 ($1.40). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 111 ($1.37), with a volume of 102,245 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPF. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.85) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 100.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 90.83. The firm has a market cap of £244.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.75, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.08.

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Gary Thompson bought 22,000 shares of International Personal Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £21,560 ($26,643.60). In other International Personal Finance news, insider Aileen Wallace bought 21,443 shares of International Personal Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £21,657.43 ($26,764.00). Also, insider Gary Thompson bought 22,000 shares of International Personal Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £21,560 ($26,643.60). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 83,443 shares of company stock worth $8,721,743. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

