Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and $25.76 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $4.73 or 0.00017450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00052065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00038924 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001023 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,891,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,388,371 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

