iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.04

iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.04 and traded as low as $18.74. iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 19,600 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

