iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.04

iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.04 and traded as low as $18.74. iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 19,600 shares traded.
iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN
An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (JJC)
- Can These Two Crypto Stocks Stage a Comeback?
- Don’t Discount The AI Potential Of Ambarella; Buy On The Dip
- Can Earnings Narrow The Value Gap In Hewlett Packard?
- Cadence Design Gains 12% As AI Excitement Boosts Chip Stocks
- Alibaba Unveils Its Spin-Off Plans
Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.