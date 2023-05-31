iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $85.11

iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.11 and traded as high as $90.15. iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN shares last traded at $90.11, with a volume of 1,400 shares trading hands.
iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.39.
Institutional Trading of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.35% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (SGG)
- Can These Two Crypto Stocks Stage a Comeback?
- Don’t Discount The AI Potential Of Ambarella; Buy On The Dip
- Can Earnings Narrow The Value Gap In Hewlett Packard?
- Cadence Design Gains 12% As AI Excitement Boosts Chip Stocks
- Alibaba Unveils Its Spin-Off Plans
Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.