IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 223,317 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of IQVIA worth $27,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in IQVIA by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $198.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.53 and a 200-day moving average of $207.71. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

