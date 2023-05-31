iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Stake Cut by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGE opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

