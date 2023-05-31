JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Short Interest Update

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,740,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 19,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,980,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,929 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 181,064 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 53.2% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.65.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

