Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.83

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.83 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 7.15 ($0.09), with a volume of 2,931,451 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.25) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

Jubilee Metals Group Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £197.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.80.

About Jubilee Metals Group

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.