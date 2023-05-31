Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 148.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after buying an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,502.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,180 shares of company stock worth $6,194,452 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNSL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.00.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $312.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.00 and a 12-month high of $345.75.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.09%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Articles

