Korea Investment CORP Acquires 11,007 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $22,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 319,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37,365 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $1,343,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,463,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,575,000 after purchasing an additional 114,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.48. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.